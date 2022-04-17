©NASA
Phobos Transits The Face Of The Sun
NASA's Mars Perseverance rover acquired this image using its Left Mastcam-Z camera. Mastcam-Z is a pair of cameras located high on the rover's mast.
This image was acquired on April 2, 2022 (Sol 397) at the local mean solar time of 08:20:37.
Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU larger image
Centradas en #Phobos 😉#NASA's #Mars #Perseverance rover— landru79 (@landru79) April 17, 2022
Left #Mastcam-Z camera
April 2, 2022 (Sol 397) 08:20:11. >> 08:20:56
50ms x frame ~5x time speedhttps://t.co/pva8cVOFW4
NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/j. Roger https://t.co/Luy2FLzv6L pic.twitter.com/mersPqKGki
