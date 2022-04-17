Phobos Transits The Face Of The Sun

©NASA

Phobos Transits The Face Of The Sun

NASA's Mars Perseverance rover acquired this image using its Left Mastcam-Z camera. Mastcam-Z is a pair of cameras located high on the rover's mast.

This image was acquired on April 2, 2022 (Sol 397) at the local mean solar time of 08:20:37.

Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU larger image

