Phobos Transits The Face Of The Sun

NASA's Mars Perseverance rover acquired this image using its Left Mastcam-Z camera. Mastcam-Z is a pair of cameras located high on the rover's mast.

This image was acquired on April 2, 2022 (Sol 397) at the local mean solar time of 08:20:37.

Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU larger image

