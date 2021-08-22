Perseverance's Drive To Citadelle

This annotated image depicts the ground track (indicated in white) of NASA's Perseverance rover since it arrived on Mars on Feb. 18, 2021.

Perseverance made its first sample-acquisition attempt in the "Crater Floor Fractured Rough" area (labeled "CF-Fr"), right of center in the lower third of image. The "Citadelle" is located in the lower third of graphic, just left of center.

The graphic was generated using terrain imaged by the HiRISE camera aboard NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.

The University of Arizona, in Tucson, operates HiRISE, which was built by Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp., in Boulder, Colorado. NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, a division of Caltech in Pasadena, California, manages the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter Project for NASA's Science Mission Directorate in Washington.

The Mars 2020 Perseverance mission is part of NASA's Moon to Mars exploration approach, which includes Artemis missions to the Moon that will help prepare for human exploration of the Red Planet. JPL built and manages operations of the Perseverance rover.

NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona Larger image

