NASA's Mars Perseverance rover acquired this image using its Left Mastcam-Z camera.

Mastcam-Z is a pair of cameras located high on the rover's mast.

This image was acquired on June 12, 2022 (Sol 466) at the local mean solar time of 12:20:39.

Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU Larger image

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.