Mounds In Chryse Planitia, Mars

Rising above the crater pockmarked plain of Chryse Planitia, the objective of this observation is to examine mounds that have ridges and are located atop pedestals. The scene is also pictured in a Context Camera image.

ID: ESP_065290_2095

date: 30 June 2020

altitude: 290 km

https://uahirise.org/hipod/ESP_065290_2095

NASA/JPL/UArizona

