©NASA/HiRISE
Mounds In Chryse Planitia, Mars
Rising above the crater pockmarked plain of Chryse Planitia, the objective of this observation is to examine mounds that have ridges and are located atop pedestals. The scene is also pictured in a Context Camera image.
ID: ESP_065290_2095
date: 30 June 2020
altitude: 290 km
https://uahirise.org/hipod/ESP_065290_2095
NASA/JPL/UArizona
