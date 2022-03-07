Megabreccia On The Floor of Luba Crater On Mars

©NASA HiRISE
Megabreccia (large jumbled rock fragments) form from energetic events such as impacts and landslides, and are commonly found near the central peaks and pits of impact craters on Mars.
The fragments typically have diverse colors and textures, indicating diverse rock types. It is not clear if the megabreccia formed from the Luba Crater impact event itself, or if the impact event uplifted and exposed older megabreccia.
ID: ESP_072545_1615
date: 17 January 2022
altitude: 260 km
https://uahirise.org/hipod/ESP_072545_1615
NASA/JPL/UArizona
Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.
Calendar
Recent Articles
Masthead
Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com
Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter