Mars Perseverance Prepared For Launch

  • Press Release - Source: NASA
  • Posted June 24, 2020 11:08 PM
  • Comments

©NASA

Mars Perseverance

Inside the Payload Hazardous Servicing Facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the Mars 2020 logo is installed on the United Launch Alliance Atlas V payload fairing on June 18, 2020. Secured inside the fairing is the agency's Mars 2020 Perseverance rover.

The rover is scheduled to launch on July 20, 2020, atop the Atlas V 541 rocket from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The rover is part of NASA's Mars Exploration Program, a long-term effort of robotic exploration of the Red Planet. The rover's seven instruments will search for habitable conditions in the ancient past and signs of past microbial life on Mars. The Launch Services Program at Kennedy is responsible for launch management.

Photo credit: NASA/Christian Mangano KSC-20200618-PH_CMM01_0006 Larger image

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: Mars Perseverance

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: NASA Press Release







Support SpaceRef, NASA Watch and the Astrobiology Web on Patreon.
AAS Glenn Virtual Symposium July 15 -17, 2020

 

Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

 

Recent Articles


Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter