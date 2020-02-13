Mars 2020 Rover Arrives At Its Launch Site

The Mars 2020 rover is offloaded from a C-17 aircraft at the Launch and Landing Facility, formerly known as the Shuttle Landing Facility, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center on Feb. 12, 2020.

The rover made a cross-country trip to the Florida spaceport that started at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. The mission, targeted for mid-July 2020, will launch aboard an Atlas V 541 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. NASA's Launch Services Program based at Kennedy is managing the launch.

Photo credit: NASA/Cory Huston KSC-20200212-PH-CSH01_0037 larger image

