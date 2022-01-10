Leading Into Isidis Planitia On Mars

©NASA/HiRISE
Isidis Planitia
This public suggestion wanted to get a closer look at an area in Isidis Planitia that might have been carved out by landslide.
The origin of that landslide may have been a meteorite impact. HiRISE resolution can help us see the different composition of layers of terrain, possibly the meteorite composition, and the material from the higher elevation areas that fell into the basin.
ID: ESP_065259_1890
date: 28 June 2020
altitude: 275 km
https://uahirise.org/hipod/ESP_065259_1890
NASA/JPL/UArizona
