Layers in Galle Crater On Mars

Layers in Galle Crater

This image shows a layered deposit in Galle Crater, located in the southern cratered highlands.

The geologic history of Galle Crater is not well constrained, and it contains a variety of features that have been interpreted as fluvial, lacustrine or glacial deposits.

The deposit pictured here contains multiple unconformities (sudden or irregular changes from one deposit to another), indicating periods of erosion and non deposition.

ID: PSP_003855_1275
date: 23 May 2007
altitude: 256 km

https://uahirise.org/hipod/PSP_003855_1275
NASA/JPL-Caltech/UArizona

