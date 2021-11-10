Layers In A Crater In Nilosyrtis On Mars

This impact crater in the Nilosyrtis region of Mars contains numerous layers exposed along its floor. These layers formed long after the impact event and are likely deposits of dust and ice.

Also present are dunes of dark sand that probably blew in from the surrounding terrain. (Image is less than 5 km [3 mi] across and is 299 km [186 mi] above the surface. For full images including scale bars, visit the source link.)

Larger image

www.uahirise.org/ESP_025001_2255

NASA/JPL/UArizona

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.