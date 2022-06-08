Layering in Far Eastern Candor Chasma On Mars

Context Camera images suggest that sedimentary layers here are organized into bundles of quasi-periodic beds.

This is important because it might be an indication of "orbital forcing," which is the effect of climate on changes in a planet's axial tilt and orbit around the Sun. It is worth testing to see if orbital forcing of sedimentation also occurred here in Valles Marineris.

ID: ESP_070911_1720

date: 11 September 2021

altitude: 261 km

https://uahirise.org/hipod/ESP_070911_1720

NASA/JPL-Caltech/UArizona



Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.