Layering in Far Eastern Candor Chasma On Mars

  • Press Release - Source: HiRISE
  • Posted June 8, 2022 10:24 PM
  • Comments

©HiRISE

Far Eastern Candor Chasma

Context Camera images suggest that sedimentary layers here are organized into bundles of quasi-periodic beds.

This is important because it might be an indication of "orbital forcing," which is the effect of climate on changes in a planet's axial tilt and orbit around the Sun. It is worth testing to see if orbital forcing of sedimentation also occurred here in Valles Marineris.

ID: ESP_070911_1720
date: 11 September 2021
altitude: 261 km

https://uahirise.org/hipod/ESP_070911_1720
NASA/JPL-Caltech/UArizona

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: Mars

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: HiRISE Press Release





MILITARY SPACE USA
Terran Orbital - Extraordinary Capabilities to Support Any Mission
John Glenn Memorial Symposium - July 18-20, 2022
Kepler Communications

 

Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

 

Recent Articles


Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter