Isidis Basin Ejecta On Mars

Isidis Basin Ejecta
This scene is a jumbled mess! There are blocks and smears of many different rocks types that appear to have been dumped into a pile.
That's probably about what happened, as ejecta from the Isidis impact basin to the east. This pile of old rocks is an island surrounded by younger lava flows from Syrtis Major.
