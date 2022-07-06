Isidis Basin Ejecta On Mars

Isidis Basin Ejecta

This scene is a jumbled mess! There are blocks and smears of many different rocks types that appear to have been dumped into a pile.

That's probably about what happened, as ejecta from the Isidis impact basin to the east. This pile of old rocks is an island surrounded by younger lava flows from Syrtis Major.

Larger image

