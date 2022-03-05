Impact-Related Flows in Margaritifer Terra On Mars

©NASA/HiRISE
Impact-Related Flows in Margaritifer Terra
Our rationale for acquiring this image it to observe how the surface flow patterns in the area vary with distance from the crater.
This is one of several flow feature observations suggested in the vicinity of the well-preserved crater to the south. Margaritifer Terra is centered just south of the Martian equator and with chaotic terrain, outflow channels and alluvial plains.
ID: ESP_069643_1605
date: 4 June 2021
altitude: 258 km
https://uahirise.org/hipod/ESP_069643_1605
NASA/JPL/UArizona
