Impact-Related Flows in Margaritifer Terra On Mars

Our rationale for acquiring this image it to observe how the surface flow patterns in the area vary with distance from the crater.

This is one of several flow feature observations suggested in the vicinity of the well-preserved crater to the south. Margaritifer Terra is centered just south of the Martian equator and with chaotic terrain, outflow channels and alluvial plains.

ID: ESP_069643_1605

date: 4 June 2021

altitude: 258 km

https://uahirise.org/hipod/ESP_069643_1605

NASA/JPL/UArizona

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.