Images Of Tianwen-1 Orbiting Mars

Tianwen-1 orbiter flying over the north pole of Mars. (CNSA)

China's National Space Administration has released some stunning imagery taken by the Tianwen-1 orbiter currently in circling Mars.

The images were taken by a small deployable sub-satellite with a camera.

Larger view of the Tianwen-1 orbiter

Mars' North Pole ice cap.

