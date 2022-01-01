Images Of Tianwen-1 Orbiting Mars

Tianwen-1 orbiter flying over the north pole of Mars. (CNSA)
China's National Space Administration has released some stunning imagery taken by the Tianwen-1 orbiter currently in circling Mars.
The images were taken by a small deployable sub-satellite with a camera.
Larger view of the Tianwen-1 orbiter
Mars' North Pole ice cap.
Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.
Calendar
Recent Articles
Masthead
Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com
Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter