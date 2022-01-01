Images Of Tianwen-1 Orbiting Mars


Tianwen-1 orbiter flying over the north pole of Mars. (CNSA)

China's National Space Administration has released some stunning imagery taken by the Tianwen-1 orbiter currently in circling Mars.

The images were taken by a small deployable sub-satellite with a camera.

Larger view of the Tianwen-1 orbiter

Mars' North Pole ice cap.

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: Mars

FILED UNDER:





Kepler Communications - Aether - Unbound Connectivity to your on-orbit assets
Agent of the Imperium by Marc Miller - Baen Books
Sword and Planet by Christopher Ruocchio - Baen Books

 

Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

 

Recent Articles


Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter