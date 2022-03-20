Icy Cliffs In Milankovic Crater On Mars

  • Press Release - Source: NASA HiRISE
  • Posted March 20, 2022 11:21 PM
  • Comments

©NASA HiRISE

Icy Cliffs In Milankovic Crater

This area, on the western edge of Milankovic Crater on Mars, has a thick deposit of sediment that covers a layer rich in ice. The ice is not obvious unless you look in color.

In the red-green-blue images that are close to what the human eye would see, the ice looks bright white while the surroundings are a rusty red. The ice stands out even more clearly in the infrared-red-blue images where it has a striking bluish-purple tone while the surroundings have a yellowish-grey color.

The ice-rich material is most visible when the cliff is oriented east-west and is shielded from the sun as it arcs through the sky to the south.

NASA/JPL/UArizona larger image

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: Mars

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: NASA HiRISE Press Release





Robert H. Goddard Memorial Symposium, March 23 -25, 2022 - American Astronautical Society
Terran Orbital - Extraordinary Capabilities to Support Any Mission
Kepler Communications - Aether - Unbound Connectivity to your on-orbit assets

 

Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

 

Recent Articles


Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter