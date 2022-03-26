©NASA HiRISE
Ice-Exposing Scarps On Mars
There are steep scarps facing the poles of both hemispheres that expose thick (up to 100 meters or more) sections of nearly pure water ice.
This is a valuable resource for future settlers on Mars, if that happens.
ID: ESP_062853_2355
date: 24 December 2019
altitude: 306 km
NASA/JPL/UArizona
larger image
Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.
Calendar
Recent Articles
Masthead
Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com
Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter