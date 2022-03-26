Ice-Exposing Scarps On Mars

  • Press Release - Source: NASA HiRISE
  • Posted March 26, 2022 8:38 PM
  • Comments

©NASA HiRISE

Ice-Exposing Scarps On Mars

There are steep scarps facing the poles of both hemispheres that expose thick (up to 100 meters or more) sections of nearly pure water ice.

This is a valuable resource for future settlers on Mars, if that happens.

ID: ESP_062853_2355
date: 24 December 2019
altitude: 306 km
NASA/JPL/UArizona
larger image

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: Mars

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: NASA HiRISE Press Release





Military Space Disruptive Technology Conference April 25-26, 2022
Terran Orbital - Extraordinary Capabilities to Support Any Mission
Kepler Communications - Aether - Unbound Connectivity to your on-orbit assets
Military Space Situational Awareness Conference April 27-28, 2022

 

Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

 

Recent Articles


Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter