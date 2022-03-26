Ice-Exposing Scarps On Mars

There are steep scarps facing the poles of both hemispheres that expose thick (up to 100 meters or more) sections of nearly pure water ice.

This is a valuable resource for future settlers on Mars, if that happens.

ID: ESP_062853_2355

date: 24 December 2019

altitude: 306 km

NASA/JPL/UArizona

larger image



