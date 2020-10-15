Holden Crater Seen From Orbit

  • Press Release - Source: NASA
  • Posted October 15, 2020 12:26 AM
  • Comments

©NASA

Holden Crater

Much of Mars is covered by sand and dust but in some places stacks of sedimentary layers are visible.

In this image, exquisite layering is revealed emerging from the sand in southern Holden Crater. Sequences like these offer a window into Mars' complicated geologic history.

Holden Crater was once a candidate landing area for the Curiosity, Mars Science Laboratory, and is still an intriguing choice today.

Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona Larger image

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: Mars

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: NASA Press Release







.
Battelle Research and Infrastructure.
Von Braun Symposium 2020.
Support SpaceRef, NASA Watch and the Astrobiology Web on Patreon.

 

Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

 

Recent Articles


Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter