Holden Crater Seen From Orbit

Much of Mars is covered by sand and dust but in some places stacks of sedimentary layers are visible.

In this image, exquisite layering is revealed emerging from the sand in southern Holden Crater. Sequences like these offer a window into Mars' complicated geologic history.



Holden Crater was once a candidate landing area for the Curiosity, Mars Science Laboratory, and is still an intriguing choice today.



Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona Larger image

