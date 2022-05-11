HiRISE Spots Slope Streaks Fanning Out On Mars

Slope Streaks Fanning Out On Mars

These dark streaks, also known as "slope streaks," on Mars resulted from dust avalanches.

They were captured by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter using its High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera on Dec. 26, 2017.

Date Created: 2022-05-05

Secondary Creator Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona

