HiRISE Spots Slope Streaks Fanning Out On Mars

  • Press Release - Source: NASA
  • Posted May 11, 2022 12:49 AM
  • Comments

©HiRISE

Slope Streaks Fanning Out On Mars

These dark streaks, also known as "slope streaks," on Mars resulted from dust avalanches.

They were captured by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter using its High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera on Dec. 26, 2017.

Date Created: 2022-05-05
Secondary Creator Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona
Larger image

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: Mars

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: NASA Press Release





Terran Orbital - Extraordinary Capabilities to Support Any Mission
Kepler Communications - Aether - Unbound Connectivity to your on-orbit assets

 

Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

 

Recent Articles


Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter