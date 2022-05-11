HiRISE Spots Slope Streaks Fanning Out On Mars

©HiRISE
Slope Streaks Fanning Out On Mars
These dark streaks, also known as "slope streaks," on Mars resulted from dust avalanches.
They were captured by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter using its High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera on Dec. 26, 2017.
Date Created: 2022-05-05
Secondary Creator Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona
Larger image
Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.
Calendar
Recent Articles
Masthead
Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com
Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter