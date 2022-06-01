Gypsum Dunes On Mars

Gypsum Dunes On Mars

This image suggestion outlines a contact between gypsum-rich dunes in Olympia Undae and flat-lying layers of the basal (or bottom) unit.

Our goal is to look for a stratigraphic and compositional comparison between the dunes and the basal unit.

ID: ESP_070833_2605
date: 5 September 2021
altitude: 316 km

https://uahirise.org/hipod/ESP_070833_2605
NASA/JPL-Caltech/UArizona

