Gullies in Promethei Terra Crater On Mars

Gullies are visible on the southwest wall of this crater in Context Camera (CTX) images, but no previous HiRISE coverage for them exists.

CTX images here were taken near the terminator for weather reasons, so the image quality is not stellar. HiRISE images will help get a clearer view of these gullies. We also want to get a higher resolution look at the crater-filling material.

Image is less than 5 km (3 mi) across and is 257 km (160 mi) above the surface. For full images including scale bars, visit the source link.

NASA/JPL-Caltech/UArizona larger image

