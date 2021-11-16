Flow Structures In A Noctis Region Trough On Mars

Noctis Labyrinthus, "the labyrinth of the night," sits at the western end of the largest canyon of the solar system Valles Marineris.

The wavy structures may have formed from this partly molten ejected material. The tectonic forces that opened this canyon also disrupted the crust in this location and led to the formation of many isolated blocks of rock with intervening valleys.

Image is less than 5 km (3 mi) across and is 259 km (161 mi) above the surface. For full image including scale bars, visit the source link.

www.uahirise.org/ESP_020313_1720

NASA/JPL/UArizona

