ExoMars Images The Mars Perseverance Landing Site

©ESA

Mars Perseverance Landing Site

The ESA-Roscosmos Trace Gas Orbiter has spotted NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance rover, along with its parachute and back shell, heat shield and descent stage, in the Jezero Crater region of Mars.

The images were captured with the orbiter's CaSSIS camera on 23 February 2021. The components are labelled and are seen as dark or bright pixels.

In this image, the colours have been adjusted to resemble the typical red colour of Mars, as would be seen by a human observer.

