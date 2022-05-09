Equatorial Gullies On Mars

Although gullies are most common in the middle latitudes of Mars, they are also found in equatorial regions.

This image shows a 3-kilometer-wide impact crater with gullies all along the steep inner slopes.

An enhanced-color cutout better distinguishes the gully deposits from the surrounding boulder fields. These slopes are very steep, so a fluid like water is not required to explain gully formation.

ID: ESP_035945_1755

date: 28 March 2014

altitude: 262 km

https://uahirise.org/hipod/ESP_035945_1755

NASA/JPL-Caltech/UArizona



Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.