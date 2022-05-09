Equatorial Gullies On Mars

  • Press Release - Source: HiRISE
  • Posted May 9, 2022 11:44 PM
  • Comments

©HiRISE

Equatorial Gullies On Mars

Although gullies are most common in the middle latitudes of Mars, they are also found in equatorial regions.

This image shows a 3-kilometer-wide impact crater with gullies all along the steep inner slopes.

An enhanced-color cutout better distinguishes the gully deposits from the surrounding boulder fields. These slopes are very steep, so a fluid like water is not required to explain gully formation.

ID: ESP_035945_1755
date: 28 March 2014
altitude: 262 km

https://uahirise.org/hipod/ESP_035945_1755
NASA/JPL-Caltech/UArizona

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: Mars

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: HiRISE Press Release





Terran Orbital - Extraordinary Capabilities to Support Any Mission
Kepler Communications - Aether - Unbound Connectivity to your on-orbit assets

 

Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

 

Recent Articles


Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter