Elongated Dunes On Mars

These lovely linear dunes at Meroe Patera identified in Context Camera images that have developed in a sand starved region of the dune field, elongating from behind a cliff.

HiRISE was asked to obtain this observation in order to compare morphology to other linear dunes elsewhere on Mars.

ID: ESP_065194_1875

date: 23 June 2020

altitude: 270 km

https://uahirise.org/hipod/ESP_065194_1875

NASA/JPL/UArizona

