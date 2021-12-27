©NASA/hiRISE
Elongated Dunes On Mars
These lovely linear dunes at Meroe Patera identified in Context Camera images that have developed in a sand starved region of the dune field, elongating from behind a cliff.
HiRISE was asked to obtain this observation in order to compare morphology to other linear dunes elsewhere on Mars.
ID: ESP_065194_1875
date: 23 June 2020
altitude: 270 km
https://uahirise.org/hipod/ESP_065194_1875
NASA/JPL/UArizona
