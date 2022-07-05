Dunes On The Floor Of Katoomba Crater On Mars

Dunes On The Floor Of Katoomba Crater

This observation is part of a large and ongoing series to aid in the classification and volume estimates of dunes in the United States Geological Survey global dune database.

Dunes are particularly suited to comprehensive planetary studies because they are abundant over a wide range of elevations and terrain types.

The crater where this image is located is named for a locale in Australia (New South Wales).

Image is 5 km (3 mi) across and 247.7 km (154.0 miles) above the surface, and north is approximately down.

www.uahirise.org/ESP_066116_1010 NASA/JPL-Caltech/UArizona Larger image

