Dunes On The Floor Of Katoomba Crater On Mars

  • Press Release - Source: NASA HiRISE
  • Posted July 5, 2022 4:09 PM
  • Comments

©NASA HiRISE

Dunes On The Floor Of Katoomba Crater

This observation is part of a large and ongoing series to aid in the classification and volume estimates of dunes in the United States Geological Survey global dune database.

Dunes are particularly suited to comprehensive planetary studies because they are abundant over a wide range of elevations and terrain types.

The crater where this image is located is named for a locale in Australia (New South Wales).

Image is 5 km (3 mi) across and 247.7 km (154.0 miles) above the surface, and north is approximately down. For full images including scale bars, visit the source link. Or not.

www.uahirise.org/ESP_066116_1010 NASA/JPL-Caltech/UArizona Larger image

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: Mars

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: NASA HiRISE Press Release





Terran Orbital - Extraordinary Capabilities to Support Any Mission
John Glenn Memorial Symposium - July 18-20, 2022
The Jigsaw Assassin by Catherine Asaro
Kepler Communications

 

Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

 

Recent Articles


Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter