Dunes Inside Of Capen Crater On Mars

©NASA/HiRISE
Dunes Inside Of Capen Crater
This observation gives us a nice view of dunes on the floor of Capen Crater, located in Terra Sabea.
However, our primary interest is with the dark-toned layered material the dunes are mostly covering up. Capen is a 70-kilometer impact crater named for astronomer Charles Capen, an apprentice to Clyde Tombaugh, the discoverer of Pluto.
ID: ESP_018186_1865
date: 13 June 2010
altitude: 275 km
https://uahirise.org/hipod/ESP_018186_1865
NASA/JPL/UArizona
