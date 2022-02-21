Dunes Inside Of Capen Crater On Mars

  Press Release - Source: NASA/HiRISE
  Posted February 21, 2022
©NASA/HiRISE

Dunes Inside Of Capen Crater

This observation gives us a nice view of dunes on the floor of Capen Crater, located in Terra Sabea.

However, our primary interest is with the dark-toned layered material the dunes are mostly covering up. Capen is a 70-kilometer impact crater named for astronomer Charles Capen, an apprentice to Clyde Tombaugh, the discoverer of Pluto.

ID: ESP_018186_1865
date: 13 June 2010
altitude: 275 km

https://uahirise.org/hipod/ESP_018186_1865
NASA/JPL/UArizona

