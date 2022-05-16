Dunes In Meridiani Planum On Mars

HiRISE monitors dune fields across Mars to track how they are changing.

The mobile sand also cleans dust off of the bedrock in inter-dune areas, providing good views of the bedrock structures and colors.

Here we see subtle color differences between layers, and a dense network of fractures. The dunes, in contrast, are uniformly dark and relatively blue in enhanced color (really grey but less red than the bedrock, so they appear blue here).

