Dune Gullies in Matara Crater On Mars

This observation shows changing dunes and incised gullies in the southern Matara Crater.

Repeat imaging of the dunes in this crater shows that material towards the top of the gullies has moved downslope, and the channel beds may have widened over time. Because this activity occurs during Martian Southern Hemisphere winter, it is believed to be related to carbon dioxide frost that forms as the area grows colder. Scientists continue to monitor this region for changes in the gullies and the dunes themselves.

Image is less than 5 km (3 mi) across and is 251 km (156 mi) above the surface. For full images including scale bars, visit the source link.

www.uahirise.org/ESP_020058_1300

NASA/JPL/UArizona Larger image

