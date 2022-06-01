Depressions Near Coogoon Valles On Mars

This feature likely formed by collapse.

Its origin is unknown, but it fits the bill of a candidate caldera formed through ancient explosive eruptions near the dichotomy boundary. It is also in the vicinity of one of the top ranked landing sites for ExoMars. This region is characterized by a thinner crust compared to the rest of the highlands and by the occurrence of massive clay-bearing materials.

ID: ESP_070883_1970

date: 9 September 2021

altitude: 281 km

https://uahirise.org/hipod/ESP_070883_1970

NASA/JPL-Caltech/UArizona



