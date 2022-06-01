Depressions Near Coogoon Valles On Mars

©HiRISE
This feature likely formed by collapse.
Its origin is unknown, but it fits the bill of a candidate caldera formed through ancient explosive eruptions near the dichotomy boundary. It is also in the vicinity of one of the top ranked landing sites for ExoMars. This region is characterized by a thinner crust compared to the rest of the highlands and by the occurrence of massive clay-bearing materials.
ID: ESP_070883_1970
date: 9 September 2021
altitude: 281 km
https://uahirise.org/hipod/ESP_070883_1970
NASA/JPL-Caltech/UArizona
Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.
Calendar
Recent Articles
Masthead
Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com
Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter