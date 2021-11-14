Defrosting Of Martian Dunes With Large Gullies

Defrosting Of Martian Dunes

The purpose of this observation is to image dunes where substantial gullies formed in the previous Mars winter (2013).

These features likely formed due to carbon dioxide defrosting or the weight causing the surface to slump.

The gullies at this site are particularly large, which is intriguing, suggesting that this site be monitored to see if stages of gully formation or details of activity can be observed.

