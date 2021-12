Dark Striations Near Holmes Crater On Mars

Context Camera imagery reveals dark streaks extending east of minor crater rims within and around Holmes Crater.

This observation can give us some insight on local mass wasting processes (like landslides) as well as details about the stratigraphy of the terrain. Additionally, disturbances to dark sands may characterize windblown processes.

ID: ESP_055977_1055

date: 6 July 2018

altitude: 247 km

https://uahirise.org/hipod/ESP_055977_1055

NASA/JPL/UArizona

#Mars #science #NASA

