©NASA/UA/HiRISE
Chaotic Terrain in Aromatum Chaos
This observation show us chaotic terrain in Aromatum Chaos, with collapse features and potential dikes.
Aromatum Chaos is a depression about 90 kilometers (56 mi) long. Mars scientists interpret chaos regions as places where groundwater has broken out and undermined the surface, loosening the rocky material and washing it away.
ID: ESP_067124_1785
date: 20 November 2020
altitude: 268 km
https://uahirise.org/hipod/ESP_067124_1785
NASA/JPL/UArizona
