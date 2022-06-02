©HiRISE
Cerberus Fossae Slopes On Mars
The fossae have long been proposed to be very tectonically active. Our goal is to look for new rockfalls that might indicate current seismic shaking.
A note: Mars does not have tectonic plates, but the activity is mostly due to the pressure of the material that can cause a shifting of the terrain.
Image is less than 5 km (3 mi) across and is 277 km (172 mi) above the surface. For full images including scale bars, visit the source link.
NASA/JPL-Caltech/UArizona
