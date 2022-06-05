Among The Yardangs Of Medusae Fossae On Mars

Is the sinuous ridge here a "fluvial-ridge," i.e., an inversion of a fluvial sediment deposit?

It is important to inventory as much of the Medusae Fossae Formation region for depositional structures that give clues to the processes that emplaced the material. We also want to understand the extent to which a pyroclastic hypothesis of formation can be applied or not.

ID: ESP_070915_1710

date: 12 September 2021

altitude: 264 km

https://uahirise.org/hipod/ESP_070915_1710

NASA/JPL-Caltech/UArizona

