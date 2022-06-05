Among The Yardangs Of Medusae Fossae On Mars

©HiRISE
Is the sinuous ridge here a "fluvial-ridge," i.e., an inversion of a fluvial sediment deposit?
It is important to inventory as much of the Medusae Fossae Formation region for depositional structures that give clues to the processes that emplaced the material. We also want to understand the extent to which a pyroclastic hypothesis of formation can be applied or not.
ID: ESP_070915_1710
date: 12 September 2021
altitude: 264 km
https://uahirise.org/hipod/ESP_070915_1710
NASA/JPL-Caltech/UArizona
Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.
Calendar
Recent Articles
Masthead
Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com
Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter