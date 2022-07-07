All Along the Slopes On Mars

All Along the Slopes On Mars

Previous images that we acquired showed recurring slope lineae (RSL) on northwest and west-facing slopes.

Some of the RSL are longer and shorter in this observation than they were previously, suggesting both recurrence and fading. Additional images are needed to confirm incremental lengthening.

Enhanced color image is less than 1 km (under a mile) top to bottom and is 253 km (157 mi) above the surface, and north is to the right. For full images, including map-projected and with scale bars, visit the source link.

www.uahirise.org/ESP_066113_1425 NASA/JPL-Caltech/UArizona

