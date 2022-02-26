Active Slope Flows On The Central Hills of Hale Crater, Mars

HiRISE has been monitoring steep slopes on Mars because some of them reveal active processes.

In some cases, there are many seasonal flows on warm slopes, suggesting some role for water in their activity.

The central hills in Hale Crater is one such location, with thousands of seasonal flows on steep slopes below bedrock outcrops. The cutout shows a small sample of this image, with relatively dark and reddish lines extending onto sediment fans.

These lines grow slowly over several months time, fade and disappear in the cold season (southern winter), then reform the next warm season (southern spring and summer).

Image is less than 1 km (under a mile) top to bottom and is 254 km (158 mi) above the surface. North is to the left. For full images including scale bars, visit the source link.

www.uahirise.org/ESP_031203_1440

https://www.flickr.com/photos/uahirise-mars/51897858204/

NASA/JPL/UArizona

