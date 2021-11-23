A Scarp In The Arabia Region On Mars

Pictured here appears to be the edge of a blast radius of a large meteorite impact crater with smaller and more recent cratering interrupting its circumference.

High resolution can help determine if this is indeed a crater wall or the result of past tectonics. The implications of this being a crater would be the fact that an older, larger impact could be one of the events that caused a global catastrophic disruption in the tectonics and atmosphere.

ID: ESP_054474_1905

date: 11 March 2018

altitude: 275 km

https://uahirise.org/hipod/ESP_054474_1905

NASA/JPL/UArizona

#Mars #science #NAS

