A Scarp In The Arabia Region On Mars

©NASA/UA/HiRISE
Scarp In The Arabia Region On Mars
Pictured here appears to be the edge of a blast radius of a large meteorite impact crater with smaller and more recent cratering interrupting its circumference.
High resolution can help determine if this is indeed a crater wall or the result of past tectonics. The implications of this being a crater would be the fact that an older, larger impact could be one of the events that caused a global catastrophic disruption in the tectonics and atmosphere.
ID: ESP_054474_1905
date: 11 March 2018
altitude: 275 km
https://uahirise.org/hipod/ESP_054474_1905
NASA/JPL/UArizona
