A Rising Ridge In Echua Chasma On Mars

This obsevation focuses a ridge that is standing above the old lava surface of the floor of Echua Chasma.

What is this ridge doing here? Is it preexisting material surrounded by lava? Is it material pushed up at a restraining bend? If the ridge is not lava, it may have colorful flanks.

ID: ESP_065793_1825

date: 9 August 2020

altitude: 267 km

NASA/JPL-Caltech/UArizona



