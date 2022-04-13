A Layered Crater Rim Near Mawrth Vallis On Mars

This crater rim shows some layering in Context Camera images that is markedly similar to other landforms around the area.

These other landforms have been observed to have Mawrth-like stratigraphy. Understanding the connection between these landforms is vital to our knowledge of their formation.

ID: ESP_070039_2060

date: 5 July 2021

altitude: 289 km

NASA/JPL-Caltech/UArizona

larger image



