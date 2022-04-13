©NASA HiRISE
A Layered Crater Rim Near Mawrth Vallis On Mars
This crater rim shows some layering in Context Camera images that is markedly similar to other landforms around the area.
These other landforms have been observed to have Mawrth-like stratigraphy. Understanding the connection between these landforms is vital to our knowledge of their formation.
ID: ESP_070039_2060
date: 5 July 2021
altitude: 289 km
NASA/JPL-Caltech/UArizona
