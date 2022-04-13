A Layered Crater Rim Near Mawrth Vallis On Mars

  • Press Release - Source: NASA HiRISE
  • Posted April 13, 2022 12:49 AM
  • Comments

©NASA HiRISE

A Layered Crater Rim Near Mawrth Vallis On Mars

This crater rim shows some layering in Context Camera images that is markedly similar to other landforms around the area.

These other landforms have been observed to have Mawrth-like stratigraphy. Understanding the connection between these landforms is vital to our knowledge of their formation.

ID: ESP_070039_2060
date: 5 July 2021
altitude: 289 km
NASA/JPL-Caltech/UArizona
larger image

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: Mars

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: NASA HiRISE Press Release





Military Space Disruptive Technology Conference April 25-26, 2022
Terran Orbital - Extraordinary Capabilities to Support Any Mission
Kepler Communications - Aether - Unbound Connectivity to your on-orbit assets
Military Space Situational Awareness Conference April 27-28, 2022

 

Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

 

Recent Articles


Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter