A Flow Near Huo Hsing Vallis On Mars

This image shows a potential outflow channel near Huo Hsing Vallis into an old crater.

It appears that this crater was filled in, possibly by lava. The lava appears to overlay sand and sedimentary deposits, so finer scale resolution is needed to see this boundary. Dunes are also visible in this channel, which can be compared to similar features in Huo Hsing Vallis.

ID: ESP_071829_2100

date: 22 November 2021

altitude: 285 km

https://uahirise.org/hipod/ESP_071829_2100

NASA/JPL/UArizona

