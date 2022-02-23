A Flow Intersection At Cerberus Fossae On Mars

©NASA/HiRISE
Cerberus Fossae
At this location, a portion of the Cerberus Fossae seems to intersect with the edge of a lava flow or other feature nearly perpendicular to the fossae.
This could be a good location to investigate stratigraphic relationships and other aspects of the relationship of the fossae to the surrounding terrain.
ID: ESP_069637_1915
date: 4 June 2021
altitude: 276 km
https://uahirise.org/hipod/ESP_069637_1915
NASA/JPL/UArizona
