A Flow Intersection At Cerberus Fossae On Mars

  • Press Release - Source: NASA/HiRISE
  • Posted February 23, 2022 12:18 AM
  • Comments

©NASA/HiRISE

Cerberus Fossae

At this location, a portion of the Cerberus Fossae seems to intersect with the edge of a lava flow or other feature nearly perpendicular to the fossae.

This could be a good location to investigate stratigraphic relationships and other aspects of the relationship of the fossae to the surrounding terrain.

ID: ESP_069637_1915
date: 4 June 2021
altitude: 276 km

https://uahirise.org/hipod/ESP_069637_1915
NASA/JPL/UArizona

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: Mars

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: NASA/HiRISE Press Release





Robert H. Goddard Memorial Symposium, March 23 -25, 2022 - American Astronautical Society
Kepler Communications - Aether - Unbound Connectivity to your on-orbit assets
A Call to Insurrection - Baen Books

 

Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

 

Recent Articles


Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter