A Flow Intersection At Cerberus Fossae On Mars

At this location, a portion of the Cerberus Fossae seems to intersect with the edge of a lava flow or other feature nearly perpendicular to the fossae.

This could be a good location to investigate stratigraphic relationships and other aspects of the relationship of the fossae to the surrounding terrain.

ID: ESP_069637_1915

date: 4 June 2021

altitude: 276 km

https://uahirise.org/hipod/ESP_069637_1915

NASA/JPL/UArizona

