A Crater with Debris Aprons in Tyrrhena Terra

A Crater with Debris Aprons

This well-preserved impact crater in Tyrrhena Terra, northeast of Hellas Planitia, is approximately 6 kilometers in diameter.

The interior rims of this crater are lined with debris aprons consisting of material eroded from the alcoves at the top of the crater walls.

The resolution of the HiRISE camera is able to see accumulations of meter-scale rocks at the base of the debris aprons. The interior crater floor has exposures of bright-toned material and small wind-blown ripples.

Image is less than 5 km (3 mi) across and is 255 km (158 mi) above the surface. For full images including scale bars, visit the source link.

NASA/JPL/UArizona larger image

