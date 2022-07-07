A Complex Geologic History Of Aram Chaos On Mars

  • Press Release - Source: NASA
  • Posted July 7, 2022 4:11 PM
  • Comments

©NASA

Aram Chaos On Mars

This 280-kilometer diameter crater center has experienced a long history of water activity.

Within the crater is a heavily faulted and fractured terrain called Aram Chaos that consists of darker volcanic rocks that were disrupted as a result of water and/or magma withdrawal in the subsurface. Above this chaotic terrain are brighter materials made up of different kinds of sulfates that formed when water filled the crater. CRISM data collected along with HiRISE images indicate that the sulfates consist of monohydrated, polyhydrated, and ferric hydroxysulfate, with each composition representing a different geochemical environment within the waters that once resided within Aram Chaos. https://photojournal.jpl.nasa.gov/catalog/PIA25358

Date Created: 2022-06-27
Center: JPL
Keywords: Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO), Mars
Secondary Creator Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona
NASA ID: PIA25358 Larger image

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: Mars

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: NASA Press Release





Terran Orbital - Extraordinary Capabilities to Support Any Mission
John Glenn Memorial Symposium - July 18-20, 2022
The Jigsaw Assassin by Catherine Asaro
Kepler Communications

 

Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

 

Recent Articles


Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter