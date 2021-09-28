Installing The High Gain Antenna On Lucy

Workers assist as a crane lowers the high gain antenna for installation on NASA’s Lucy spacecraft inside the Astrotech Space Operations Facility in Titusville, Florida, on Aug. 6, 2021.

Workers assist as a crane lowers the high gain antenna for installation on NASA's Lucy spacecraft inside the Astrotech Space Operations Facility in Titusville, Florida, on Aug. 6, 2021.

Lucy is scheduled to launch no earlier than Saturday, Oct. 16, on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V 401 rocket from Launch Pad 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. NASA's Launch Services Program based at Kennedy Space Center is managing the launch. Over its 12-year primary mission, Lucy will explore a record-breaking number of asteroids, flying by one asteroid in the solar system's main belt and seven Trojan asteroids. Additionally, Lucy's path will circle back to Earth three times for gravity assists, making it the first spacecraft ever to return to the vicinity of Earth from the outer solar system.

Photo credit: NASA/Kim Shiflett KSC-20210806-PH-KLS01_0044 larger image

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.