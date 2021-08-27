Landsat 9 Prepared For Launch

Technicians prepare NASA's Landsat 9 spacecraft for its move from the high bay to Cell 3 inside the Integrated Processing Facility at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, on July 20, 2021.

Landsat 9 will launch on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Space Launch Complex 3 at Vandenberg in September 2021. The launch is being managed by NASA's Launch Services Program based at Kennedy Space Center, America's multi-user spaceport. The Landsat 9 satellite will continue the nearly 50-year legacy of previous Landsat missions. It will monitor key natural and economic resources from orbit. Landsat 9 is managed by the agency's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

The satellite will carry two instruments: the Operational Land Imager 2, which collects images of Earth's landscapes in visible, near infrared and shortwave infrared light, and the Thermal Infrared Sensor 2, which measures the temperature of land surfaces. Like its predecessors, Landsat 9 is a joint mission between NASA and the U.S. Geological Survey.

Photo credit: NASA/Randy Beaudoin KSC-20210820-PH-RNB01_0115 Larger image

