Audio Of Juno's Ganymede Flyby

This 50-second animation provides an auditory as well as visual glimpse at data collected by Juno's Waves instrument as the spacecraft flew past the Jovian moon Ganymede on June 7, 2021.

The abrupt change to higher frequencies around the midpoint of the recording represents the spacecraft's move from one region of Ganymede's magnetosphere to another.

The audio track is made by shifting the frequency of those emissions - which range from 10 to 50 kHz - into the lower audio range.

The animation is shorter than the duration of Juno's flyby because the Waves data is edited onboard to reduce telemetry requirements.

More information about Juno is at https://www.nasa.gov/juno and https://missionjuno.swri.edu. For more about this finding and other science results, see https://www.missionjuno.swri.edu/science-findings.



