Working On The Space Station Veggie Facility

Space Station Veggie Facility
NASA astronaut Kayla Barron checks out plants growing inside the Veggie facility
NASA astronaut and Expedition 66 Flight Engineer Kayla Barron checks out plants growing inside the Veggie botany research facility for the Veggie PONDS experiment. The investigation tests ways to grow crops in space to supporting long-term crewed missions to the Moon, Mars and beyond.
iss066e133016 (Feb. 1, 2022) - larger image
