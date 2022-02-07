Working On The Space Station Veggie Facility

  • Press Release - Source: NASA
  • Posted February 7, 2022 11:11 PM
  • Comments

©NASA/HiRISE

Space Station Veggie Facility

NASA astronaut Kayla Barron checks out plants growing inside the Veggie facility

NASA astronaut and Expedition 66 Flight Engineer Kayla Barron checks out plants growing inside the Veggie botany research facility for the Veggie PONDS experiment. The investigation tests ways to grow crops in space to supporting long-term crewed missions to the Moon, Mars and beyond.

iss066e133016 (Feb. 1, 2022) - larger image

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: ISS

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: NASA Press Release




Kepler Communications - Aether - Unbound Connectivity to your on-orbit assets
Stolen Skies by Tim Powers - Baen Books
Don’t Blow Yourself Up - The Further True Adventures and Travails of the Rocket Boy of October Sky By Homer Hickam

 

Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

 

Recent Articles


Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter