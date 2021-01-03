Using The Life Sciences Glovebox

Kate Rubins works inside the Life Sciences Glovebox (LSG)

NASA astronaut and Expedition 64 Flight Engineer Kate Rubins works inside the Life Sciences Glovebox (LSG) servicing engineered heart tissue samples for the Cardinal Heart study that seeks to understand space-caused cell and tissue abnormalities. The LSG is located inside Japan's Kibo laboratory module.

iss064e015250 (Dec. 24, 2020) - larger image

