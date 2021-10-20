There Is A Techno Box On The Space Station

Thomas Pesquet: This is Techno Box. As much as I would like (hate?) to have it make thumping techno music to welcome Matthias on board next week, it is techno as in technology.

At school in France technology is often shortened to techno. We call techno music, tek, but the variations of how Europeans call electronic music and their subgenres is another story. What does Techno box do? It should allow students to visualise Chladni forms in three dimensions using sound waves. Which actually brings us back to music. 🤔 When sounds waves interact with objects they can arrange them in a visual form (think sound waves), search for it... but only in weightlessness can we attempt to make three dimensional forms! The sound waves needed are not music (unfortunately) but mathematical wave forms. The French name for this experiment is TetrISS, do I have to explain that it was a legendary videogame?... 😂

La Techno Box, comme dans « j'ai cours de techno » (et pas comme la musique de club !) Vous allez voir qu'il y a quand même un lien (ténu) avec la musique, ou plus exactement avec le son. Cette expérience a été réalisée par des étudiants qui l'ont nommée TetrISS (je ne me prononce pas sur le nom [emoji]). Elle doit servir à visualiser les figures de Chladni en 3 dimensions. Vous avez peut-être déjà vu ces formes provoquées par des ultrasons, mais sur Terre à cause de la pesanteur c'est toujours en 2 dimensions. L'objectif ici c'est de profiter de l'impesanteur pour les observer en 3D. Pas grand chose de musical là dedans, c'est surtout des maths, mais sait-on jamais, ça pourrait inspirer des artistes !

Credits: ESA/NASA-T. Pesquet Larger image



