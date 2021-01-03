The Top Space Station Science Photos for 2020.

t has been a busy year of research aboard the International Space Station. In November, we celebrated the 20th year of continuous human presence aboard the space station, which so far has hosted 242 people and more than 3,000 science experiments.

During the past year, research has ranged from growing radishes in microgravity to capturing 360-degree footage of life aboard station to monitoring our planet. This research benefits people on Earth while helping prepare us to explore farther into space. Look at some of the breakthrough investigations crew members worked on in 2020: https://go.nasa.gov/3mwj2wh





